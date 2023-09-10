Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

