Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

