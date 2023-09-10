Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

