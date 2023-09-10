Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.51 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.