Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

