Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SunPower were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 11.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SunPower by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

