Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,083 shares of company stock worth $7,810,451 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

