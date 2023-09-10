Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 746 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

