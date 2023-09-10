Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 234 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

