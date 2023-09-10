General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.72 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 294.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

