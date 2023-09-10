GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 210,777 shares trading hands.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
GB Sciences Company Profile
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
