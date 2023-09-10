FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issued By KeyCorp

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2027 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. Sempra has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.25%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
See Also
