FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMFree Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

