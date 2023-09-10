FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

FSK stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

