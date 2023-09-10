Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 268 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

