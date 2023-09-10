Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 111 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

