Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

