Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 366.0% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 43,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

