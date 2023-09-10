Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.