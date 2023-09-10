Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lowered by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,230 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

