Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,575 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

