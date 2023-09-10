Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 61,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSX by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,715,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

