Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 8,047 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

View Our Latest Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.