Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

