Fort L.P. Sells 298 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Ossiam lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $10,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $689.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $733.97 and a 200-day moving average of $701.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

