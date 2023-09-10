Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

