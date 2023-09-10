Fort L.P. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

