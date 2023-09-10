Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 132,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,181,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,493,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,458,529 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $420,494,000 after buying an additional 150,261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.57.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

