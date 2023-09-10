Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $40.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,760,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

