Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

