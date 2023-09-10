Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 21,047 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 460,113 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,662,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

