First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.83.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$33.83 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.47 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1589024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.