First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

