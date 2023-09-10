First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 222 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.