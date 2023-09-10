First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

