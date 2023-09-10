First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $14.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

