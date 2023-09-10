First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $251,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $253.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

