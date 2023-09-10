First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $561,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

