First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $556,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

