First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $673.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

