First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.