Financial Survey: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Container Store Group and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group -18.27% 4.73% 1.51% Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

The Container Store Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Container Store Group and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Container Store Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.37%. Given The Container Store Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Container Store Group is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Container Store Group and Tile Shop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group $1.05 billion 0.11 -$158.86 million ($3.70) -0.59 Tile Shop $385.20 million 0.61 $15.70 million $0.29 18.03

Tile Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Container Store Group. The Container Store Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tile Shop beats The Container Store Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors. The company also offers gift packaging products; wall mounted, adhesive, magnetic, overdoor, command hooks, wall mounted shelves, and floor protection hooks; and canisters, jars, lunchtime essentials, bulk food storage, plastic and glass food storage, drawer liners and organizers, countertop organizers, dish drying racks, cabinet storage, pantry organizers, kitchen gadgets, and China storage products. In addition, it provides step stools, hampers, laundry bags and baskets, clothes drying racks, and cleaning tools; desktop collections, paper storage, file carts and cabinets, literature organizers, message boards, media storage, photo storage, display, small craft and parts organizers, and desk chairs; and free-standing and wall mounted shelving, cube systems, component shelving, desks, chairs, and garages. Further, the company offers drawers, boxes and bins, totes, crates, carts, toy storage, archival storage, storage bags, specialty bins, boxes, and cubes; kitchen step-on and sensor cans, recycle bins, composting, wastebaskets, open cans, and trash bags; and luggage, clothing organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, travel bottles, and travel accessories. It sells its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as to various retailers and distributors on wholesale basis. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

