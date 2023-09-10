Financial Review: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 835.27 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 4.10 $582.00 million $0.71 34.01

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% Clearway Energy 6.30% 2.00% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spine Injury Solutions and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

