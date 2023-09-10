Financial Review: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Popular and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 4 0 2.80 Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Popular.

This table compares Popular and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 25.97% 23.65% 1.43% Independent Bank Group 10.68% 7.71% 0.99%

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Popular pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Popular has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.97 billion 1.59 $1.10 billion $13.58 4.83 Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 2.25 $196.29 million $2.15 17.90

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Independent Bank Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

