Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,015.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

