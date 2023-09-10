Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

