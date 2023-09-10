Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,069 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $442.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

