Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,307.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6,260.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5,873.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

