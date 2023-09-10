Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $551.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.17.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

