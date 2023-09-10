Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $467.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.